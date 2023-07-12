Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Rapper G Herbo was arrested on Sunday evening, July 9, by Chicago police officers in connection with a gun bust.

TMZ reported that Herbo was arrested around 5:45 PM near North Wabash Avenue and East Ontario Street, after a gun was found on him.

Herbo was arrested and booked for misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon in a public place.

The rapper has since bonded out and will have to appear in court at a later date.

This could cause another setback in his rap career.

Herbo’s latest arrest could potentially impact him deeply, as the drill rapper is still dealing with fraud charges he caught following a December 2020 arrest.