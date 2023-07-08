Saturday July 8, 2023 – Rangers have completed the signing of Cyriel Dessers from Italian side Cremonese for an undisclosed fee.

The striker, who scored 10 goals last season, including six in Serie A, had been a key target for manager Michael Beale and becomes Rangers’ sixth arrival of the summer, signing a four-year deal at Ibrox.

Dessers is the club’s latest signing after the arrival of Abdallah Sima, Sam Lammers, Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, and Kieran Dowell.

“I am really happy, it is a big relief to finally be here,” he said.

“There have been some long days and some stressful days, but it is a great feeling to finally be here.

“The history of the club, the fans, the stadium, it’s massive but next to that I look at what is here at this moment.

“I had really good talks with Michael Beale about his plans, the ideas of what he wants on and off the pitch and I thought that could be a really good fit for me and for the team so I am happy to be here.”

Beale said: “We are delighted to have Cyriel joining our club. He brings a lot of experience from playing in Holland, Belgium and Italy, as well as in European competitions.

“We were looking for a very specific profile and believe that Cyriel will give us a variety of qualities both in and out of possession. When we met, we spoke at length about his alignment to our style of play and the other forwards we have in our squad.

“At 28-years-old, he is at a good age and will bring personality and leadership to our team. Cyriel pushed extremely hard to make this transfer a reality and showed a huge desire to come here.

“We are very happy to have him and his family joining us at Rangers. He is an excellent addition to our squad and I look forward to working with him closely over the coming seasons.”

The 28-year-old has four caps for Nigeria and has also played in Holland, including spells with Feyenoord and FC Utrecht, and in Belgium with Genk, Lokeren, and OH Leuven.