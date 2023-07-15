Saturday, July 15, 2023 – The United Stations (UN) has faulted President William Ruto over the manner he is dealing with Raila Odinga and his Azimio protestors.

In a statement, the UN faulted the National Police Service (NPS) for heavy-handedness against anti-government protestors who were demonstrating against the high cost of living and requested the police to protect the demonstrators next week.

While calling on the anti-riot police officers to apply the Law equally and provide protection to demonstrators, the UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Jeremy Laurence noted that at least 23 people were killed by the police.

Also, the number of deaths provided by the UN agency is higher than those cited by the Kenyan government.

UN has also underscored that Kenyans have a right to protest, and it is the responsibility of the National Police Service to protect the demonstrators and their property.

“In light of calls for further protests next week, we call on the authorities to ensure the right to peaceful assembly as guaranteed by the Kenyan Constitution and international human rights law,” the UN stated.

“The policing of protests must seek to facilitate peaceful assemblies, and any use of force must be guided by the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality, and non-discrimination.

“Firearms should never be used to disperse protests.”

The UN body remarked that there have been reports that the police disproportionately used force against unarmed protesters across the country, including Nairobi where at least 6 people were killed.

“We call for prompt, thorough, independent, and transparent investigations into the deaths and injuries.

“Those responsible must be held to account. Effective measures to prevent further deaths and injuries must be adopted,” the United Nations stated.

UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Jeremy Laurence observed that the country was facing uncertain times after Azimio Leader Raila Odinga called for more protests in the coming days.

He called on the government to address the issues raised, and established mechanisms that would guarantee the peace and security of everyone, including those exercising their constitutionally provided rights to protest, demonstrate, and picket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST