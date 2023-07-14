Friday, July 14, 2023 – Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has detailed how police officers arrested him along the Bungoma-Kisumu Highway, a day after leading anti-government demonstrations in Busia.

Speaking at Kakamega Police Station, Oparanya indicated that the police in civilian clothing blocked his car in Khayega and took control of his car after kicking out his driver.

He was later taken to the police station for questioning over his use of a government vehicle during the protests.

The ODM deputy party leader lamented over his arrest claiming that he was treated like a terrorist.

“At the station, the DCI boss demanded that I write a statement and I declined. So, my lawyer wrote a statement on the same” Oparanya stated.

On his part, Oparanya’s Lawyer, Ken Echesa, claimed that the governor’s life was put at risk as the vehicle almost crashed while en route to the station.

He read mischief in the arrest of the former governor, adding that Oparanya was released unconditionally.

However, the police detained the vehicle. “They are accusing the governor of leading demonstrations in Busia.

They have released him unconditionally but detained the car,” the lawyer stated.

“We are giving them 24 hours to return the car because it is his entitlement.”

The release of Oparanya came hours after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga demanded the release of his ally alongside other Kenyans who were apprehended in connection with the demonstrations held on Wednesday, July 12.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.