Friday, July 28, 2023 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has categorically told President William Ruto, Deputy President Gachagua, and Interior CS Kindiki to do everything they can to stay in power indefinitely, or else they will face retribution for wrongs done to others.

Speaking during an interview, Senator Sifuna referenced the recent incidents in which the Kenyatta family was targeted by Ruto’s government.

According to Sifuna, the main agenda of the Kenya Kwanza appears to be revenge and vindictiveness.

“Kindiki, Ruto, and Gachagua they best pray to their God that they remain in power forever because the seeds that they have sown will reap what you have sown.” Said Sifuna.

The Raila Odinga-led Azimio Senator said the current regime appears to be targeting those they perceive as adversaries, and are seeking retribution for perceived past grievances.

According to Sifuna, this approach only perpetuates a vicious cycle of animosity and hostility within the political landscape.

“We had a tradition in this country where we didn’t go after retired Presidents.

“We dint see the sort of vengeance and vindictiveness from a regime that people would be elected and just processed to serve the people.

“It’s very clear that the main agenda of this government was to visit revenge on the people that they perceive that maybe they treated them badly when they were in power. ” Said Sifuna.

Senator Sifuna used vivid imagery to illustrate his concerns, mentioning headlines such as “ex-CS Kindiki protests police visit to his house” and “Ruto addressing the press at night outside his mother’s house because police have come there.”

He asserted that such headlines could become a reality if the government continues down the path of revenge and vengeance.

According to Sifuna, the seeds of hatred, revenge, and vengeance have been sown by those in power, and this has led to an environment where the innocent suffer.

He urged Deputy President Ruto and others in power to listen to the voices of the people and strive for a more united and reconciled nation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST