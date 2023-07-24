Monday, July 24, 2023 – King Charles III, the Head of the Commonwealth, has passionately appealed to Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, urging him to explore dialogue to resolve his wrangles with President William Ruto.

Through the Commonwealth Secretariat Spokesperson, His Majesty was concerned with the violence, especially after several protesters lost their lives.

“The Commonwealth is deeply concerned at the ongoing escalation of violence, conflict, and loss of life in Kenya and calls on all leaders and communities to engage in dialogue to resolve the challenges Kenya faces.”

“While economic concerns are the root of the conflict, it is troubling that the protests have seen an increase in the use of hate speech, and we call on leaders of all sides of the political divide to de-escalate the situation,” an excerpt of the statement read.

Commonwealth, which comprises 56 countries, emphasized that it was ready to mediate and bring together the two parties and restore peace and tranquillity in the country.

“Dialogue is the best solution to the current situation.

“We strongly encourage all parties to engage now in constructive dialogue based upon Commonwealth values and mutual respect and for Kenya’s leaders to quickly explore practical and sustainable solutions to the challenges their country and communities face,” the spokesperson, representing King Charles III as head of the Commonwealth, added.

This comes even as Amnesty International indicated that 30 people lost their lives through anti-government protests in five months.

Speaking to the press, Amnesty International Executive Director Irungu Houghton attributed the deaths to extra-judicial killings by the police.

Raila, who is the force behind the protests, insists that his camp will hit the streets until the state lowers the cost of living expected to skyrocket after the implementation of the Finance Act.

The Kenyan DAILY POST