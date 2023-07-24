Monday, July 24, 2023 – Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua has claimed the courts are being weaponized to silence government critics.

This follows the dramatic arrests of Azimio Leaders and subsequent arraignment in court during last week’s demonstrations.

Karua hit out at the law-enforcement agency for arresting its leaders.

“When police arrest to sabotage legitimate political activities and turn up in court alleging conspiracy, then you know the courts are being weaponized to silence dissent,” Karua said in a statement.

Karua has been a key critic of the police and, in a recent statement, warned that individual officers will carry their crosses for actions they commit against the protestors.

Azimio has held their stance that they do not recognize President William Ruto’s government, and Karua claimed that there is preferential treatment in how the police treat supporters of different political factions.

“Clearly, the Ruto illegitimate regime has split Kenya into two: a shareholders Kenya where UDA supporters can stage ‘counter’ demonstrations escorted by police and a republic under siege where police unleash death and mayhem against peaceful demonstrators in flagrant violation of the constitution,” she stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST