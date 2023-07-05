Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – President William Ruto has been backed into a corner due to his draconian Finance Act 2023.

After Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah sued him over the Act, Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has also taken legal action against the president over the same, claiming it imposes an undue burden on taxpayers.

The lawsuit filed at the High Court in Nairobi is the latest salvo in a push by Raila to force Ruto to give in to his demand.

Through his Lawyer Paul Mwangi, Raila and his Azimio la Umoja Coalition claimed that the Law illegally increased taxes on essential goods and services, such as food, fuel, and electricity, violating consumers’ basic rights.

Azimio also claimed that Ruto had used the Law to usurp powers that belong to Governors and County Governments.

As a result, he called on the High Court to protect devolution by quashing the specific contested provision of the Finance Act 2023.

Raila is seeking a court order to declare sections of the Finance Act 2023 unconstitutional and to have them nullified, including compelling the government to pay the cost of petition and litigation.

