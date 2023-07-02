Sunday, July 2, 2023 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has slammed Azimio Leader Raila Odinga on the planned nationwide demonstrations slated for Friday, July 7.

In a statement, Cherargei warned Raila and his allies to prepare themselves to be arrested and taken to jail by President William Ruto’s government if chaos erupt during their Saba Saba demonstrations.

At the same time, the William Ruto-allied Senator taunted Raila, claiming that the Azimio leader lacked new tactics in such scenarios stating that the former Prime Minister had become increasingly predictable.

“If any property is destroyed or lives are lost during Saba Saba, Raila Odinga and other Azimio principles must be held accountable including taking them to court, being fined, and being arrested.”

“He has no new tactics since 1997. You lose an election, challenge the current government and call for demos. This time you will not go scot-free, we must bring order to the nation,” he emphasized.

Cherargei appealed to the youth, cautioning them against being used by the opposition during protests, which ostensibly aimed to pressure the current government into reducing the prices of basic commodities.

“If they are demonstrating over the economy, what alternative have they offered? This is not unique to Kenya. If you travel across the world, you will hear them complaining about the economy,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the senator emphasized that President William Ruto’s administration will not be swayed to meet Raila’s demands.

“I want to assure the public that the government will protect their property and lives,” Cherargei added.

