Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – There may be no Azimio demonstrations tomorrow as President William Ruto had promised.

This is according to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja who has revealed Ruto’s plans to counter Raila Odinga’s demos.

Speaking on Sunday, Sakaja remarked that on Monday and Tuesday, Ruto will be holding high-level meetings to make sure the protests planned for tomorrow do not happen.

He further noted that he was in constant communication with the Head of State on how to make sure trade was not disrupted in Kenya and Nairobi in particular.

The former Nairobi Senator further hinted that Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen was part of the circle helping the President avert the protests.

“Murkomen spoke about something he is privy to. We have Monday and Tuesday and I know the President has the capability and wisdom and is working for the interest of the country,” he explained.

While calling upon Raila Odinga to halt demonstrations, Sakaja disagreed with Kenya Kwanza politicians who were asking the police to clamp down on protestors.

“This weekend, I have buried the 10th person from protests. Even if they were on the wrong side, they are not our enemies,” the governor added.

He noted that he was in constant communication with the President to find a peaceful end to the cycle of protests.

Sakaja also vowed to prevent the recruitment of youth to take part in the protests, warning, “We are ready to do what it takes to protect lives and protect livelihoods.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.