Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has sent a stern warning to the neighbouring countries not to be involved in Kenyan affairs.

Speaking at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation, Raila, through Azimio Principal Martha Karua, warned Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Samia Suluhu of Tanzania not to arm the Kenya Kwanza government ahead of the three-day mass protests.

The NARC-Kenya party leader claimed that President William Ruto’s administration had entered into a partnership with a militia to harm the Azimio principals and was also seeking foreign help.

While she did not provide any evidence of the government seeking help from neighbouring countries, the claims came hours after a standoff at the Busia border post where officials declined to clear a truck suspected to be ferrying harmful objects.

“Our crime is that we have challenged Ruto to bring down the cost of food, reconstitute IEBC and audit last year’s presidential elections and respect political parties,” Karua stated.

Further, she alleged that police officers on leave were recalled to join the fight against the protestors.

This, according to Azimio, served as intimidation tactics aimed at curtailing the protests.

The former running mate also claimed that a militia was deployed to track Azimio principals at their areas of work and homes.

“It is also taking the shape of greater surveillance being conducted around our leaders’ homes and offices which are being surveyed in unmarked vehicles,” she noted.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka echoed Karua’s statements and pointed out that the militia was instructed to carry out hits at the leaders – especially after their security was withdrawn.

He detailed their operations; revealing that they travel in groups of five people in non-uniform, are heavily armed, and are well-facilitated.

“They travel in Subarus and these vehicles are always packed at the police station near Kenyatta Hospital.

The only mission of the Operation Support Unit (OSU) squad is to grievously harm Azimio principals,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST