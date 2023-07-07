Friday, July 7, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance supporters have blocked Thika Super Highway as the Saba Saba rallies organised by opposition leader, Raila Odinga gained momentum.

Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, had asked his supporters to gather at Kamukunji Grounds and protest against the high cost of living.

Raila Odinga is set to use the event to launch a fresh wave of anti-government protests. Raila seeks to start a mass signature collection to signify the withdrawal of Kenya’s sovereignty from President William Ruto and his entire Kenya Kwanza administration.

However, on Friday morning, anti-riot police were forced to disperse youth from Mathare who had blocked a section of the Thika Road service lane and were attacking motorists.

Here are photos of Mathare youth blocking the busy super highway that connects Mt Kenya region to the busy metropolis.

