Thursday, July 20, 2023 – Businesses in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) have resumed normal operations as Azimio One Kenya Alliance protests entered day two.

A spot check by our informers showed there was calm as people could be seen going on with their activities.

A section of traders opened their businesses after they suffered losses on Wednesday during the first day of the protests spearheaded by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who was a show during the protests that saw six people killed by police and over 300 arrested.

Buses were seen transporting passengers in and out of the city.

Boda boda operators and taxis also resumed offering their services, albeit slowly.

A section of Nairobians turned up on busy streets, including Moi Avenue, Tom Mboya, River Road, Kenyatta Avenue, and Kirinyaga Road walking to their places of work.

This is a sign that Azimio protests have flopped and Kenyans are tired of Azimio demonstrations and are ready to resume work and build the nation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST