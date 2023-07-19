Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – The Inspector General of Police, Japheth Koome, has declared the Azimio demonstrations planned for Wednesday to Friday illegal.

Koome, who issued a statement on Tuesday evening, termed the demonstrations organized by the opposition as a ‘threat to national security’

The police boss warned that any demonstrations taking place will be dealt with per the law.

He clarified that police had not been notified of the demos as is the requirement.

“The National Police Service (NPS) takes cognizance of the information circulating via the media, of planned demonstrations in various parts of the Country from tomorrow, Wednesday, July 19-21, 2023.

Contrary to the legal requirements, no organizers/planners of the purported demonstrations have notified the Police of such gatherings,” Koome said

“We wish to inform the public that any demonstrations that will be held in any part of Kenya on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, will be dealt with promptly in accordance with the law,” he said.

He regretted that recent similar demonstrations had left trails of destruction of property, injuries, and loss of lives adding that it was a clear indication that such demonstrations are nothing but a threat to national security.

He announced that the National Police Service will carry out its mandate of maintaining law and order to protect life, property and preserve peace.

“We therefore urge all law-abiding members of the public to carry on with their daily activities, and commend all NPS Officers for their continued patriotism, selfless and dedicated service to our Country” he added.

