Wednesday, January 19, 2023 – An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance Member of Parliament has claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s private bodyguard has been abducted and nobody knows about his whereabouts.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi said the bodyguard was abducted by masked men who drove a Subaru Forester XT model.

“Raila’s bodyguard has been abducted!” Amisi posted on his Twitter page.

The abduction of Raila Odinga’s bodyguard came two days after the government withdrew the security of the former Premier and ex-vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and over 50 Azimio Members of Parliament.

Raila has called for three days of anti-government demonstrations from Wednesday to Friday.

The protests, which he said will be game-changing, are aimed at mounting pressure on the Kenya Kwanza government to lower the cost of living.

Raila also wants the government to withdraw the Finance Act, 2023 which he says contains punitive taxes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.