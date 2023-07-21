Friday, July 21, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance has asked Kenyans of goodwill to help the coalition in locating its leaders who are being held by police for allegedly organizing anti-government protests on Wednesday and Thursday.

The leaders, who are being held by police incommunicado, include former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga, Mathare Member of Parliament Antony Oluoch, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bodyguard Maurice Ogeta, ODM MCAs Eric Otieno, Anthony Otsyula, and Victor Obel.

“Kenyans online, your help is of utmost importance! Time is of the essence.

“If you possess any information about the whereabouts of these individuals, Azimio la Umoja kindly requests you to share it through their Facebook messenger inbox.

“Rest assured, your identity will be safeguarded,” Azimio wrote in a statement.

“Let’s come together in unity to reunite them with their families!” the statement added.

In addition, Azimio la Umoja has extended its appeal to include any other missing persons who may need assistance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST