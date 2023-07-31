Monday, July 31, 2023 – Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi celebrated his daughter’s birthday in style by inviting a host of Azimio politicians led by Raila Odinga.

There was an abundance of food and expensive drinks, including Raila Odinga’s favorite Glenvilet whisky.

The veteran opposition leader was pictured drunk like a skunk after overindulging in the expensive whisky.

There are reports that doctors have advised Raila Odinga to go slow on alcohol because of his advanced age and health risks.

Raila’s love for expensive whisky is well known.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.