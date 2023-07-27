Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has listed a raft of demands that must be met by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration before he calls off the demonstrations.

Among the issues he has listed is that, the government must form an Office of the Leader of Opposition and allocate funds.

Raila is also proposing the formation of a shadow cabinet which will be funded by the state as well as a reshuffle of the present cabinet where three allies of Raila Odinga will be included.

An undisclosed member of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, wishing to maintain anonymity, disclosed that President William Ruto is receptive to suggestions aimed at fostering stability within the country.

His deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, is however against the proposals, saying he might be dragged to a shadow position.

“This is where the bone of contention is, the president doesn’t seem to have issues with the proposals to stabilize the country but the deputy president Rigathi Gachagua is apprehensive that the move will relegate him to a shadow position “, the MP said.

