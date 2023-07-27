Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has said Azimio One Kenya Alliance will continue with anti-government protests until the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration meets all the demands raised by the opposition coalition.

Sifuna, who spoke on Citizen TV on Thursday morning, said Azimio will hold a press conference on Friday to announce a new wave of protests.

He said they would do this after mourning supporters who were shot and killed or injured while participating in demos.

“We took a break to mourn with the families of the victims of police brutality,” he said.

Sifuna, who is also the Nairobi County Senator, said Azimio would explain the way forward regarding protests, saying they will not abandon their constitutional rights.

“We will address a press conference on Friday where we will explain the way forward because we will never let down our constitutional rights,” he said.

The Senator further stated that they would not be told when to protest and when not to, as it is their constitutional right.

“Nobody is going to tell us when to protest or not. Protests are ours to plan and we will not follow anybody’s schedule,” he said.

He added that they will not relent until the government listens to the people of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST