Sunday, July 30, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has dismissed claims that they have agreed to have talks with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance to end the political crisis in the country.

On Saturday, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah stated that the Azimio and Kenya Kwanza Alliance have agreed to have structured talks.

Ichung’wah said the talks will be facilitated by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Ichungwah further said the talks will delve into five key main issues which are the reconstitution of IEBC; implementation of two-thirds gender rule, entrenchment of constituency development fund, establishment and entrenchment of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition and embedment of the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.”

However, in a statement, Azimio emphasized that the main issues that prompted them to take to the streets have not featured anywhere in the Leader of Majority’s statement.

Azimio reiterated that their four-point agenda was the cost of living, electoral audit reforms, noninterference in coalitions and their constituent parties, and accountability and probe into police brutality that has claimed dozens of innocent lives.

“We owe it to Kenyans to engage honestly, transparently, and guided by utmost good faith to find lasting solutions to the crisis in the country,” read part of the statement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST