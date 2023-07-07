Friday, July 7, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, launched Saba Saba rallies across the country where he said he will not rest until Kenya is governed by the rule of law and transparency.

Speaking at the historic Kamukunji Grounds, Raila said Saba Saba rallies aim to force the current government to reduce the high cost of living and address the issue of electoral injustice in the county.

Raila also touched on the matters of last year’s presidential election where he insisted that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries and Commission must be reformed to ensure the coming elections are free, fair, and verifiable.

The former Premier said last year’s election was bungled by former IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, whom he said belongs to jail.

“First we want Wafula Chebukati to go inside (meaning jail),” Raila said.

Raila also insisted on the reinstatement of IEBC commissioners who were fired, saying they never did anything wrong.

“We want changes in the IEBC and the Resolution must be included, including the commissioners who were fired to be reinstated,” he said.

