Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has devised a nefarious plot to catch the eye of the international community in his anti-government protests.

According to Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau(HNIB), a ragtag pro-government social media handle, Raila Odinga chaired a meeting in Mombasa where met selected ODM MCAs and Kisauni Member of Parliament, Rashid Bedzimba and reportedly urged them to mobilise enough goons to make the Wednesday demos successful.

HNIB stated that each MCA was given Shy 8 million to prepare for the mother of all demos in Mombasa, Lamu, and Killifi Counties.

What surprised Kenyans is that Raila Odinga urged the leaders to use schools and other institutions since when police attack a school, they will get international attention.

“If we bring the exchange with police to schools, we get attention from the International community and the pressure on Ruto increases,” One of those who accompanied Raila Odinga to Mombasa told the leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.