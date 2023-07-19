Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – Former Bahati Member of Parliament, Kimani Ngunjiri, has sensationally claimed that Raila Odinga is planning to use retired Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to try and overthrow President William Ruto’s government.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ngunjiri urged the government to stay vigilant, warning that there might be attempts to cause chaos in various parts of the country during the demos and then try to sneak into the state house.

He also said Raila Odinga has been ferrying supporters from his Nyanza backyard to come and destroy Nairobi.

Ngunjiri said he believes Raila is determined to use any means necessary to disrupt and harm the nation for his own political ambitions.

“Raila anabeba watu kutoka Nyanza analeta Nairobi,pia anatafuta retired soldeirs ili apindue serikali!

“Hata Watu wa Azimio wako na Teargas, Inawezekena ndio walirushia watoto kwa shule wakawekelea serikali!” Ngunjiri said.

