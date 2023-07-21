Friday, July 21, 2023 – University of Nairobi don, Prof. Herman Manyora has described former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a spirit and no leader in the country including President William Ruto has powers to control him.

Reacting to the three days Azimio One Kenya Alliance demonstrations, Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst, said Ruto has no powers to stop the demonstrations despite having all the government machinery do so.

“Nobody in this country has the power, not the President, not the police have the power neither to give authority or to cancel it,” Manyora said.

Manyora invited those attempting to manage the demos to take a look into Kenya’s history adding that they will understand where they are going wrong.

“Article 37 is not just an article in the constitution. It is born out of our historical struggles and the many people who died,” he said.

Manyora said Kenya adopted the freedom of picketing and enshrined it in the constitution because of the many deaths that were witnessed in the past during demos.

“We put Article 37 in the constitution because we don’t want an individual to have the power to give Kenyans a right to demonstrate,” he pointed out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.