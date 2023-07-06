Thursday, July 6, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has vowed to continue with civil disobedience and gave the way forward for upcoming Saba Saba protests.

Speaking to the press at Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka (SKM) Center, the former Prime Minister announced that the Saba Saba rally, planned for Friday, July 7, would go on albeit with three key changes.

First, Raila announced that instead of the demonstrations being held only in Nairobi as earlier announced, the protests will be held in select towns across the country simultaneously.

“Our Kamukunji meeting is in Nairobi this Friday, as we had announced. But it is not just a Kamukunji in Nairobi, but a Kamukunji across the country where this third liberation will be launched,” he stated. The former Minister however failed to reveal individual towns

Secondly, Raila explained that the Friday rallies will mark the start of a signature collection exercise aimed at rejecting the Kenya Kwanza regime led by President William Ruto.

Raila, while confirming the official date to commence signature collection, noted it would be a protest against the government, its policies, and punitive taxes.

Lastly, the former Prime Minister explained that the rallies would be used to demonstrate against matatu fare hikes.

“Let us proceed with bold determination that we are going to stick together. We are going to work together. Let us stay with this fight until the end,” he pleaded with Kenyans.

He noted that the changes were necessitated after being taken for granted by the ruling regime, hence the need to take drastic actions.

“Ruto is imposing taxes on us without our consent and making laws whose net effect is to make life increasingly difficult,” Raila added.

The former prime minister, therefore, urged protestors to conduct peaceful picketing during the Saba Saba rally.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.