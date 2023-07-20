Thursday, July 20, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga issued a way forward on the Thursday anti-government protests, noting that they would continue for the second day running.

In a statement, Raila, who has since gone into hiding for fear of his life after President William Ruto’s government withdrew his security detail, asked his supporters to continue with their anti-government protests over the rising cost of living among other rafts of demands including electoral reforms.

“The voice of the people must be heard, our peaceful protests continue,” Raila stated.

Raila also castigated police officers over the way they handled the Wednesday protests, terming it atrocious, following reports of injuries and deaths.

He noted that Kenyans were taking to the streets because they were tired of being ignored by Ruto’s administration on failure to reduce the price of maize flour and other basic commodities.

The statement from Raila came a few hours after his daughter Winnie Odinga assured Kenyans that her father was safe.

This followed speculations that Raila was unwell and probably out of the country.

“Where did the story come from? Raila is safe. He even called me about the gym story 30 minutes ago,” Winnie posted at 9:27 p.m. on Wednesday.

With Kenyans asking why the Azimio leader did not make a public appearance, Winnie assured them to take her word that Raila was safe.

Despite Raila calling for Wednesday protests, he was conspicuously missing from the protests and did not appear at Kamukunji Grounds as earlier communicated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.