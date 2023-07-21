Friday, July 21, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has mocked Azimio Leader Raila Odinga after he failed to show up during the ongoing anti-government protests.

Speaking in Isiolo County yesterday, Gachagua said Azimio leaders failed to appear because the protests did not go as they had planned.

According to him, Raila chose to hide in the Nairobi Hospital after things failed to go as he expected.

“Those people saw things had gone sideways and no one dared to step into Nairobi CBD.

“One of them hid in the Nairobi hospital, pretending to be admitted, while others remained in their homes then they sent other people’s children to be killed. Why can’t they come themselves or send their own children?” Gachagua posed.

The second in command went on to slam Odinga after he called his supporters to the Wednesday protests at 5 pm.

“He saw the demonstrations had failed and then gave a statement while hiding saying the protests have succeeded and should end at 5 pm yet he knew nothing took place,” Gachagua added.

At the same time, Gachagua asked religious leaders and the international community not to force Ruto to hand a handshake with a criminal in the person of Raila, saying Baba belongs in jail.

“We want to tell our church leaders and the international community; it is wrong to ask the President to sit down with a criminal.

“You have caused people to lose their lives, destroyed property, and then you tell the President that you should be calmed down just because you created chaos.

“This has been happening for a long time, and the consequence is that the country’s development has been affected,” Gachagua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST