Tuesday, July 25, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga cannot sue President William Ruto for crimes against humanity at The Hague.

This is after Ruto took a bold step in ratifying a continental law protecting Heads of State and other senior government officials from prosecution for heinous international crimes while still serving their terms.

Ruto signed a protocol of the African Union relating to the Pan-African Parliament (PAP).

According to a statement by PAP, the signing cleared the way for the ratification of the Malabo Protocol whose immunity clause prevents the investigation of heads of state and senior state officials who often abuse their position to commit crimes under international law.

“The signing of the Malabo Protocol fulfills a commitment made by William Samoei Ruto to members of the Pan-African Parliament during his keynote address at the 3rd Pan-African Parliament’s Summit on Climate Policy and Equity, held in May this year at the Parliament’s Headquarters in Midrand, South Africa,” read the statement in part.

In May, Ruto promised to ratify the Malabo Protocol by September 2023 and his signing of the protocol to the constitutive act of the African Union marked the first step.

This comes even as Raila has written to the International Criminal Court (ICC), seeking the indictment of Ruto and his allies over the use of excessive force and police brutality on Azimio protestors.

Kenya became the 23rd state to sign the protocol and if it ratifies it by September, it will be the 16th country to do so.

