Saturday July 1, 2023 – It seems Azimio still has more traitors who have decided to go to bed with President William Ruto’s government despite the warning from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

After a group of ODM MPs visited Ruto at State House in February to seek development that infuriated the Azimio leadership, the trend could be far from over.

This is after National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi revealed that Azimio MPs are still visiting the State House in secret.

Speaking during a session at the National Assembly, Wandayi asked Azimio MPs to stop disturbing President Ruto at State House with endless visits.

He instead asked them to utilize the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NGCDF) to develop their constituencies.

“Sometimes I wonder about this idea of MPs developing a habit of disturbing the State House for development. I don’t know where it comes from, yet development you can count and touch is that which comes from the utilization of the NGCDF,” Wandayi stated.

“So, stop disturbing the State House with endless visits, MPs especially from my side of the political divide. Stop wasting your time queuing at State House looking for so-called development yet you have the opportunity to develop your constituency using NGCDF funds which are being managed by your own committees,” he added.

The Ugunja MP further told the MPs that they have a chance to be re-elected in the 2027 General Election if they manage to use the NGCDF funds wisely.

The 8 ODM legislators who visited Ruto at State House in February without Raila Odinga’s authority include Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caroli Omondi (Suba South) Felix Odiwuor (Jalang’o-Lang’ata), Paul Abuor (Rongo), John Owino (Awendo), Tom Ojienda (Kisumu) and, Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East Independent).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.