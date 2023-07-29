Saturday, July 29, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is in deep trouble.

This is after President William Ruto’s lawyer reported him at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Adrian Kamotho, who represented President William Ruto during the August 2022 Presidential Election Petition, has asked the ICC to investigate and prosecute Raila Odinga over ongoing anti-government protests.

The lawyer, who is representing Victims of Maandamano Insurgents (VMI), claimed that his clients had borne the brunt of crimes perpetrated by protesters.

In his letter to Ruto’s friend and ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan, Kamotho claimed that the anti-government demonstrations were driven by mayhem, vandalism, looting, terror, and destruction of property.

“We are instructed to respectfully draw your attention to grave humanitarian atrocities and war crimes perpetrated against our clients that fall at the heart of your mandate as delineated by the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, which inter alia confers upon the ICC, unfettered jurisdiction in relation to crimes of international concern, in complementarity to national criminal jurisdictions.”

“Our clients are compellingly persuaded that a time has come for the Office of the Prosecutor to take decisive steps in consonance with Article 15 of the Rome Statute to redress acute humanitarian transgressions and war crimes being perpetrated with impunity by Hon. Raila Odinga, a former prime minister,” Kamotho requested.

He also accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of declining to retire and engaging in an extremist political overdrive.

Kamotho implored Khan to unearth alleged ill motives concealed by the Handshake brothers towards the Republic of Kenya, arguing that they devised their sinister plots after losing the August 2022 Presidential Election to President William Ruto.

Kamotho asked the ICC to monitor the situation in Kenya and be ready to intervene if prompted by the circumstances.

The Kenyan DAILY POST