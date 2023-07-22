Saturday, July 22, 2023 – Azimio protestors have not seen the last of President William Ruto and his mighty government.

This is after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki revealed some of the charges that prosecutors will prefer against the 304 protestors who were arrested during the Raila Odinga-led anti-government demonstrations.

In a statement, Kindiki noted that the State would charge the protestors with robbery with violence which attracts a life sentence or the death penalty among other charges.

The State is exploiting Section 296(2) of the Penal Code which provides that in case of a conviction, the offender in a case of robbery with violence shall be sentenced to life imprisonment or death.

The Law underscores that the death penalty is a very serious punishment, and it is only imposed in the most serious cases of robbery with violence.

At the same time, Kindiki revealed that those who violated the Public Order Act and were caught looting premises would serve as an example to the rest of the criminals who would want to take advantage of the ongoing demonstrations to destabilise the country.

“Accordingly, 304 persons arrested yesterday across the country in connection with committing various crimes including looting, malicious damage of property, arson, robbery with violence, unlawful assembly, preparation to commit a felony, and destruction of buildings and infrastructure were arraigned in various courts in different regions as follows,” read part of the statement by Professor Kindiki.

According to Kindiki, police officers managed to arrest 113 rioters in Nairobi, 61 in Rift Valley, 53 in Eastern parts of the country, 47 in Nyanza region, 20 at the Coast, and 10 in Western Kenya.

Professor Kindiki assured that security personnel will continue to discharge their mandate of maintaining law and order with the utmost professionalism, firmness, and impartiality.

