Saturday, July 29, 2023 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has inadvertently admitted that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has no capacity to overthrow President William Ruto through demonstrations.

This is after he faulted Ruto for killing innocent Azimio protesters, saying they had no capacity to overthrow the government.

Speaking during the Azimio interdenominational prayers, the former vice president noted that the individuals who were injured had no capacity to own guns.

Kalonzo mentioned that all the protestors wanted is the Kenya Kwanza government to lower the cost of basic commodities and drop the harsh taxes.

“The people we have lost and those nursing injuries had no capacity to overthrow a government or own guns.

“They lacked the very basic of the basics; unga, milk, school fees, sugar, bus fare, and rent,” he stated.

“The people we lost in these protests did not have to die, all that they were asking for is for the Government to drop the harsh taxes and lower the cost of basic commodities,” he added.

At the same time, he disclosed that Azimio would announce the way forward on Sunday.

“I also want to announce on our behalf that on Sunday, July 30, we shall communicate to the nation our next course of action about anti-tax protests,” he stated.

Kalonzo’s remarks come after recent sentiments by National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah said that the government will not allow the opposition to use Article 37 of the Constitution to overturn the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“You cannot use protests, demonstrations, picketing, that are enshrined in our Constitution to topple or stage a coup in the Republic of Kenya. We shall not allow you,” Ichung’wah affirmed.

