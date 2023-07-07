Friday, July 7, 2023 – It is all systems go for the much-anticipated Saba Saba revolution after Raila Odinga’s Azimio announced final preparations ahead of the protests

Addressing the media at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi where the main rally will be held, Raila, through a group of politicians led by Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa and Mathare legislator Anthony Oluoch, urged their supporters to turn out in large numbers as early as dawn to protest against President William Ruto’s draconian Finance Act 2023.

Aladwa claimed that there were plans to sabotage the planned rally, but asked the supporters not to fear, and instead turn up with their protest paraphernalia.

“You all know that Saba Saba is a historic day. So tomorrow we begin shaping a new history from this venue led by our leader Raila Odinga. We welcome all Kenyans from all walks of life to begin arriving here as early as 4.30 am. We shall be very peaceful and hold a very peaceful meeting,” Aladwa stated.

The coalition leaders noted that they are expecting a peaceful rally, but they have also expressed concerns about the possibility of violence as a result of the aggressive nature of law enforcement agencies.

“We want to tell the government and especially the police to give us peace,” Aladwa said.

While supporting Aladwa’s sentiments, Oluoch explained that the rallies had been fragmented in different parts of Nairobi with the same pattern expected in other parts of the country as earlier directed by Raila.

“We welcome Nairobi residents at this historic Kamukunji grounds where the second liberation of Saba Saba happened. The 2023 Saba Saba will officially take place here tomorrow. We want a new Kenya. Tomorrow we are here to start the fourth liberation,” Mathare MP Antony Oluoch stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.