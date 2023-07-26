Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is yet to get a formal invitation to talk with President William Ruto.

This was confirmed by ODM Director of Communication Philip Etale.

In a statement, Etale stated that Raila is willing to engage, but on issues that affect Kenyans.

He reiterated that the Azimio coalition wants to hold the government to account.

Top issues that the Opposition wants to be featured in any future talks include lowering the cost of living, an all-inclusive process of reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), auditing the IEBC servers, and respect for the political parties.

“He (Raila) just saw it on Twitter just like everyone else. In any case, Raila has maintained that Azimio is ready to hold talks in a structured way, meaningful talks that will address the issues Kenyans and Azimio are raising,” Etale stated.

Ruto, on Tuesday, sent a cryptic message that he is open to talks with the Opposition leader, just hours after Raila revealed that Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu came to mediate but was kept waiting for two days before leaving frustrated.

The nature and structure of the talks are still not clear yet, but Raila and his Opposition brigade are likely to respond to the invitation in what would bring down the political temperatures that the country has witnessed in the past weeks.

Already, some leaders in the Ruto camp have welcomed the talks but have cautioned they would not allow dialogue where the former premier might get a share of the government.

Both sides have in the past ruled out the possibility of a “handshake” to iron out issues raised by both sides.

Tuesday’s announcement came as a surprise to many, following weeks of chest-thumping from both parties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.