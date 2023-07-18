Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has cancelled his meeting with Bomet County leadership, thanks to Raila Odinga’s countrywide protests.

Gachagua’s meeting was supposed to happen between Wednesday, July 19, and Thursday, July 20, the same days Raila is planning to bring the country to a standstill with his demonstrations against the government of President William Ruto over the high cost of living.

The meeting had been planned by the DP to discuss coffee, tea, and milk reforms in the country and it coincided with the days the opposition had declared mass protests across the country.

The postponement of the meeting was announced by Bomet Governor Hilary Barchok today.

“This is due to an unavoidable urgent matter in the DP’s diary; nevertheless, it will allow ample time for the various organs in the county to prepare adequately and ensure everything is set before welcoming the Deputy President at a later date to be announced,” the governor stated.

Barchok urged residents not to turn up for the demonstrations on those particular days, alluding that the meeting was cancelled because of Azimio protests.

“Members of the public are urged to go about their daily businesses in building the nation and ignore calls for illegal demonstrations by selfish politicians who are hell-bent on reversing the gains made by the Kenya Kwanza government so far,” he added.

This comes even as Gachagua has maintained that despite Raila’s continued anti-government protests, the government would not invite him for negotiations and a possible handshake.

“Let no advisor ask us to negotiate with Raila so that he can be controlled and call off the demonstrations.

“This is a trend that he has formed,” he remarked, noting that the government was ready to combat any planned wave of protests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.