Friday, July 28, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is terrified of President William Ruto, going by his own admission.

This is after he said he will not meet Ruto alone after the present extended an olive branch to the former Prime Minister and invited him to a one-on-one talk on Tuesday.

But responding to the invite, Raila said he will not hold a dialogue with Ruto unless there is a third party to mediate between them.

Raila stressed that Ruto was untrustworthy and claimed that he (Ruto) was not a man of his word.

While stressing the need for a mediator, Raila affirmed that he was prepared to hold talks if his conditions are met.

“He is not somebody you can trust; he keeps changing words that is why I insist they must be a mediator between us.

“I am ready to talk if there is a mediator between us,” he said.

Raila was speaking to AFP after meeting injured protesters at two different hospitals.

At the time, he was flanked by other leaders allied to the Azimio coalition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST