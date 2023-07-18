Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has moved to make matters worse for President William Ruto after he refused any kind of handshake unless the president lowers the cost of living.

In a statement yesterday, Raila, through Azimio’s leadership, maintained that their three-day planned demonstrations would still go on despite pressure from Kenya Kwanza and religious groups to call them off.

Led by National Assembly leader of Minority Opiyo Wandayi, Azimio affirmed that they would only drop their planned mass action if Ruto lowered the cost of living before the demonstrations.

Wandayi expressed concerns that Kenya Kwanza was focusing on countering the protests instead of addressing issues that had been raised by the Azimio team.

According to the Raila Odinga-led coalition, their Kenya Kwanza counterparts have been ordered to stage counter-protests in the areas Azimio is planning to hold the demos.

However, the Opposition called upon their supporters to maintain peace during the protests and not to engage the hired youth planning to disrupt their programmes.

“We take note that Kenya Kwanza MPs have resolved to cooperate with the police and ensure that there is no further loss of life and livelihoods. We know what this means,” Wandayi alleged.

“It means confronting protesters with members of that killer squad called Operations Support Unit, whose brief is to maim and kill protesters, including Azimio leaders.”

Raila’s faction also alleged that governors were also roped in the plan including some from Azimio, promising to take action against those who will finance the counter-protests.

However, Azimio’s claims have been dismissed by several Kenya Kwanza legislators who indicate that the State House meeting was aimed at strategizing on how to protect the lives of Kenyans and their property.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.