Friday, July 21, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has broken the silence regarding his whereabouts after he went missing during the Azimio protests.

According to Raila, he has been missing from Azimio demos because he is nursing an awful flu.

Raila called for a three-day protest against the high cost of living but has been missing in action since the demonstrations kicked off on Wednesday, July 19.

However, speaking during an interview, Raila said despite his condition, he firmly supports the protests which entered the third day.

He urged his supporters to continue with the push for better living standards.

“I nursing an awful flu but I am getting better,” Raila said.

“I am urging my supporters to go on with the protests because tomorrow (Friday) is the grand finale.”

Earlier, National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi said the ODM party leader was safe amid concerns over his absence in anti-government demos.

Addressing journalists at parliament buildings on Thursday, Wandayi defended Raila’s absence, saying the opposition campaign had metamorphosized into a people’s movement and doesn’t require Raila’s presence to succeed.

“You must understand that this is now a people’s movement and doesn’t require the presence of any leader to succeed.

“All of us are contributing to this cause hence there’s no cause for alarm whether you see the leaders physically or not,” Wandayi said.

“Baba is very safe and is alive and kicking. When you see us here you see Baba.

“The protests are not his own,” he added.

Raila was last seen on Wednesday when he led opposition leaders in a press conference to protest the killing of at least eight protestors in various parts of the country.

