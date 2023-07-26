Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday, July 26, visited patients who got injured during last week’s protests.

The Azimio leader got a warm reception during the visit that saw him visit the wards to comfort the victims.

‘’Baba’’ slogans rent the air as patients and medical workers cheered him.

He waved back at the crowd as he made his way out of the hospital after visiting the victims of police brutality.

The video has sparked reactions on Twitter after Citizen TV journalist Seth Olale shared it.

Many people admired how Raila is loved by the public.

Accompanying Odinga at the Mama Lucy Kibaki hospital were, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa, and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna among other leaders.

Watch the video and reactions from Netizens.

