Monday, 03 July 2023 – As millions of Kenyans grapple with the high cost of living, a bold woman went the extra mile to mobilize ordinary Kenyans to turn up for the much anticipated Saba Saba demos planned by Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

She was filmed in a matatu explaining to passengers why they must heed Raila’s call for demos.

“Hatuwezani na hii uchumi. Saba Saba watu watokee. Lazima Wakenya waungane,” she said as most passengers agreed with her sentiments while shouting “Punda Amechoka” slogans.

She urged both young and old to turn up for demos so that their voices can be heard.

Watch the video.

