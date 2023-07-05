Wednesday July 5, 2023 – Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the appointment of former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique as their new manager.

It comes after the club earlier confirmed the sacking of Christophe Galtier after just one season.

Enrique has been out of work since leaving Spain at the end of the World Cup, and it is his first job in club management since his departure from Barcelona in May 2017.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: ‘I’m delighted to be joining Paris in order to enjoy a new experience.

‘It’s so exciting to meet new people, to live in this city, to learn a new language, and, above all, to manage PSG.’

Enrique had also previously been on the shortlists of both Chelsea and Tottenham since he left Spain following their last-16 defeat to Morocco in Qatar.

His spell at Barcelona was a massive success winning the LaLiga title, a Champions League trophy, and the Copa del Rey on three occasions.

Galtier lasted just a season in charge after being hired in July 2022. His sacking comes despite guiding PSG to Ligue 1 and the Trophee des Champions double.