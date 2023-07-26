Tuesday, July 26, 2023 – Kylian Mbappe has broken his silence after Al-Hilal submitted a world record £259million offer to PSG.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal launched their extraordinary bid on Monday as PSG seek to sell Mbappe, after he refused to sign a new deal with one year left on his contract.

Reacting to the bid, Milwaukee Bucks superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo took to social media to joke about it, amid Mbappe’s reported reluctance to move to Saudi Arabia.

‘Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe,’ Basketball star, Antetokounmpo jokingly tweeted.

The post drew a response from Mbappe, with the 2018 World Cup winner responding with a series of laughing emojis.

Relevo reported on Monday that Mbappe ‘does not want to play in Saudi Arabia’ despite Al-Hilal’s stunning bid.

The Madrid-based outlet claims Mbappe is determined to see out the final year of his contract with the reigning French champions, who are determined not to lose the forward on a free.

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently insisted it would be ‘impossible’ for Mbappe to leave for free.

Mbappe is reportedly ‘willing to sit on the bench all season’ amid a continued stand-off with the club, with the forward having already been left off the club’s pre-season tour.

Al-Hilal’s offer would eclipse Neymar’s £198m move from Barcelona to PSG as the most expensive transfer in football history.

The offer on the table would reportedly see Mbappe earning a staggering £600m in just one year.