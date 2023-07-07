Friday July 7, 2023 – Former Italy football star, Fabio Cannavaro believes that either Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain will go all out to sign Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, if they decide to acquire a player in the Serie A.

Osimhen who netted 31 goals in 39 games across all competitions last season, is wanted by the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG.

Speaking on the future of Osimhen, Cannavaro told La Gazzetta dello Sport via Foot Italia,

“Surely clubs like Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester United-the ones that need a center forward the most-if they decide to take a player from Italy, they will.

“These are the forces in the market, no use deluding ourselves. De Laurentiis has correct business concepts and organizationally he has proven himself.

“He has succeeded in making the fans understand that one can also change while remaining competitive.”