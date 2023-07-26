Tuesday, July 26, 2023 – Paris Saint-Germain have granted Al-Hilal permission to speak to Kylian Mbappe after a world record £259 million bid for the striker.
This is coming after the French club put up Mpape for sale by the French after refusing to sign a new deal.
PSG will now allow the Saudi club to speak to the 24-year-old, who was left out for their pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea as they have no intention of losing him for free in 2024.
If completed, the deal will eclipse Neymar’s £198m move from Barcelona to PSG as the most expensive transfer in football history.
The offer on the table would reportedly see Mbappe earning a staggering £600m in one year.
The move to Saudi Arabia could provide a compromise, with PSG getting a lucrative transfer fee, and Mbappe still moving to Madrid in 12 months if they can meet his release clause.
