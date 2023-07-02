Sunday July 2, 2023 – Paris St-Germain coach, Christophe Galtier has reportedly been taken into police custody over allegations of discrimination during his time in charge of Nice.

The 56-year-old, who is understood to be on his way out of PSG this summer, spent 12 months with Nice before making the move to the Parc des Princes last year.

According to French television channel RMC Sport, Galtier and his adopted son John Valovic-Galtier, who also works as his advisor, were taken into police custody at 8:45am on Friday as part of an investigation into alleged discrimination at Nice.

The father and son were said to have been summoned by investigators looking into accusations of racism at the Ligue 1 club.

French newspaper L’Equipe claim the pair are facing accusations of racism from ex-Nice sporting director Julien Fournier.

Their report states that Galtier himself is alleged to have made ‘discriminatory, racist and Islamaphobic remarks’ during his year at the club by Fournier. The latter is also said to have spoken in court last month.

Galtier is understood to have always firmly denied such accusations and has even filed a complaint.

A number of Nice players and coaches, as well as president Jean-Pierre Rivere and reserve manager Didier Digard, are believed to have already been interviewed by investigators.

Back in April, a leaked email published by French football reporter Romain Molina suggested Galtier is alleged to have made comments about having ‘too many black and Muslim players’ in his former team by Fournier.

Another report by local French media outlet Nice-Matin claimed that during a five-game winning streak, the coach asked Nice’s Muslim players not to observe Ramadan.

They additionally reported that out of the players asked by Galtier, some accepted, while Hicham Boudaoui and Jean-Clair Todibo refused the request.

However, in a press release sent to AFP, Galtier’s lawyer Olivier Martin said the PSG boss ‘contests with the greatest firmness’ the claims, while he ‘learned with amazement of the insulting and defamatory remarks’ alleged in Fournier’s email.

Reports suggest Galtier is set to leave PSG in the coming days, with former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique in line to replace him.

According to Le Parisien, Enrique will put pen to paper on a two-year deal ahead of a crucial 12 months in the club’s modern history.