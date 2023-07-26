Tuesday, July 26, 2023 – Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly given Al-Hilal permission to speak to Kylian Mbappe after receiving an offer from the Saudi club that would break the world transfer record.

Mbappe was recently put up for sale by PSG after refusing to extend his current contract, which is due to expire in June 2024.

The 24-year-old has said that he wishes to stay in Paris until the end of the 2023/24 season, at which point he would be able to sign for another club on a free transfer.

Many people within the football community believe that Mbappe intends to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

But PSG do not him to go on a free transfer and are determined to sell Mbappe during the current transfer window to avoid losing him for nothing in 11 months.

Last week, journalist Tancredi Palmeri reported that Al-Hilal were willing to offer PSG a €200 million transfer fee for Mbappe but it emerged on Monday, July 24 that the Saudi side actually offered significantly more.

According to BBC Sport, PSG have granted Al-Hilal permission to discuss personal terms with Mbappe after accepting an offer worth €300m (£259m, $333m).

If Mbappe were to join Al-Hilal for €300m then the deal would smash the world record for the biggest transfer fee for a soccer player. The record currently stands at around €222m, having last been broken in 2017 when PSG bought Neymar out of his contract with Barcelona.

Although PSG and Al-Hilal have agreed a price for Mbappe, there is no guarantee that the deal will go through as Mbappe must agree to the move.