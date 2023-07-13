Thursday, July 13, 2023 – Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has said the organizers of Wednesday’s anti-government protests in Nairobi will pay for the destruction of the Nairobi Expressway.

Speaking on Thursday, Murkomen said that the government will ensure that organizers of the protests are also held liable for the damages caused on the Sh89 billion Expressway.

“Taxpayers will pay for damage on the Expressway. We will also ensure all those who organised the mass action will personally pay for every damage caused,” Murkomen said.

The CS added that for every penny that will be paid from the exchequer, protest organizers will be asked to repay the people of Kenya.

During the Azimio la Umoja-led Coalition protests on Wednesday, protesters pulled down the Expressway barrier near Mlolongo.

While some of them were pulling the barrier, others were jumping and shouting, while others destroyed the flower containers lining the Expressway walls.

The demos were organized by Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders led by Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST