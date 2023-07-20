Thursday, July 20, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance spokesman, Prof. Makau Mutua, has today confirmed what many Kenyans predicted that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is interested in a ‘Nusu Mkate’’ government despite chest thumping that he is not interested.

In a tweet on Thursday, Mutua stated that President William Ruto cannot attack Western countries, the clergy, and hustlers and win.

He said the only option Ruto has is to sit down with Raila Odinga and have a political settlement the same way the late former South African president Nelson Mandela did with late former President F.W. De Klerk.

Mandela and De Clerk formed a coalition government that saw the end of apartheid in South Africa in 1994.

“The STATE can’t successfully fight the clergy, the West, Azimio, and hustlers combined.

Stop digging when in a hole. The only way out is sitting across the table to seek a political settlement.

“You don’t make peace with your friends but with your foes. Mandela made peace with F. W. de Klerk,” Makau who is a close ally of Raila Odinga wrote on his Twitter page

