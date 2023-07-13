Thursday, July 13, 2023 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Netflix series has been nominated for a Hollywood award.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their $100million docuseries Harry & Meghan with the streaming giant last December, which became Netflix’s second-highest ranked documentary ever – behind The Tinder Swindler.

Now the series has been nominated for a Hollywood Critics Award in the Best Streaming Nonfiction category.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the organisation revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are up against Prehistoric Planet 2, Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, Rennervations, The 1619 Project, and The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy.

Nominees were chosen using an anonymous voting process from the HCA’s TV Awards Committee, which comprises of 27 members.

The committee is formed from a group of 180 different members of the association, and it’s unknown which 27 members made the decision with regard to the Sussexes’ nomination.

The HCA TV Awards Committee and Television Branch members will also vote on the winners beginning on July 18, 2023.