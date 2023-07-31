Monday, July 31, 2023 – President William Ruto has admitted that he met former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Mombasa on Friday, where they held talks in front of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Speaking during a church service in Ukunda in Kwale on Sunday, the President revealed that he engaged the Opposition leader and they agreed there would be no more demonstrations.

“As the Head of State, I am obligated to make sure that every Kenyan- whether they support my policy or not, their security, right to life and safety of property and business is guaranteed,” Ruto said.

Ruto said Kenyans have a golden opportunity to turn around the fortunes of the country.

The President revealed that he told the Opposition they could talk about anything but he would “not negotiate about the safety of Kenyans.”

“Going forward, there will be no violence.

“We can discuss other things because we are a free country and a democracy,” he added.

He urged Kenyans to shun leaders who will incite them to attack others.

“We can compete in anything but cannot have a leader either past, present, or future that will plan chaos and bloodshed.

“That will not happen in Kenya,” Ruto vowed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST